Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 24,923 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chemours were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Chemours by 22.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,095. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

