Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after buying an additional 1,053,647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 152,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. 372,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,107. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

