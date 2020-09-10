Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

