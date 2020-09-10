Raine Capital LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SBA Communications by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $9.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.38. The stock had a trading volume of 562,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,177. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,958.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.73. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

