Raine Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Raine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises approximately 0.7% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,627. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

