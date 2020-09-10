Raine Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raine Capital LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.2% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 10,668,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.