Raine Capital LLC Invests $722.27 Million in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,715,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,269,000. Draftkings comprises about 93.0% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC owned 6.55% of Draftkings as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Draftkings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Draftkings stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,603. Draftkings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.