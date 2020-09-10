RChain Hits Market Capitalization of $14.42 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. RChain has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $202,697.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, IDEX, BitMart and ChaoEX. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ChaoEX, BitMart, AirSwap, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Bitinka and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

