Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boston Beer (SAM)

9/3/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $353.00 to $780.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $815.00 to $1,015.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $822.00 to $977.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $825.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $790.00 to $925.00.

7/24/2020 – Boston Beer had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/24/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $505.00 to $625.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $540.00 to $656.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $609.00 to $822.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Boston Beer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $481.00 to $540.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SAM traded up $30.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $831.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,501. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $897.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $828.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.37.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,169 shares of company stock worth $55,510,610. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boston Beer by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

