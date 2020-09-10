Red River Bancshares Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $360.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,103,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

