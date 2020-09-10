REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REMYY. HSBC began coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

REMYY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.21. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.