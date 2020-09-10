REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.44

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 4142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several research firms recently commented on REMYY. HSBC initiated coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

