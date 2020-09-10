Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.61. 6,922,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,910% from the average session volume of 172,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

