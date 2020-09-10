Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Rev Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Rev Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 688,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,986. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $519.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

