Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sep 10th, 2020

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Rev Group updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Rev Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 688,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,986. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $519.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Earnings History for Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

