RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 7.2%

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $278.05. 3,280,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,289,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -243.89 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $132,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,713 shares of company stock worth $34,623,255 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

