Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns News Sentiment Score of -2.50

Media stories about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,683.08 ($61.19).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,784 ($62.51). 1,607,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,712.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,200.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

