River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 23,296,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,066,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

