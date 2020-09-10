River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,547.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,549.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.43. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.