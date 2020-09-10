Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Up 5.1%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 1,124,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 906,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 89,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 117.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.