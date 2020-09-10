Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Plans GBX 0.95 Dividend

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RICA stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). 156,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,020. The stock has a market cap of $437.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.72. Ruffer Investment has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.44.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

