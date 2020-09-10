Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Plans GBX 0.95 Dividend

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of RICA stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). 156,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,020. The stock has a market cap of $437.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.72. Ruffer Investment has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.44.
Ruffer Investment Company Profile
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.