Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 1,611,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $386.25 million, a PE ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

