SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0548 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $45.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052139 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00748102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,384.50 or 1.00686894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.01680562 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00137723 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

