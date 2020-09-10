Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.20. 970,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,153. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.99 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,368,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,773 shares of company stock worth $3,187,415. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

