salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a news impact score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,525,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $3,703,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,477,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,041 shares of company stock worth $163,618,738 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

