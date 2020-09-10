SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.60

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 142796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. DNB Markets cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

