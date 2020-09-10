SAP (NYSE:SAP) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted SAP’s analysis:

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. 503,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,936. The company has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.