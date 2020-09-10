Scepter Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Scepter Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Tupperware Brands accounts for approximately 64.3% of Scepter Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scepter Holdings Inc. owned 1.02% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TUP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,891 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 431,522 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 3,259,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,917. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 3.62.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.