Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

SCFLF remained flat at $$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

