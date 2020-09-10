Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 5.1%

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.90. 228,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 114,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.