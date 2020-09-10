Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 7th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 965,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,194. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

