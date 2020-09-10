Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. 840,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

