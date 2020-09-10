Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 453,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,281. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

