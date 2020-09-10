Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,815 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. 341,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

