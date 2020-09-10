SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 811,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 476,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SciPlay by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 345.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.