SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 9.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,140,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,384,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCWorx stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.29% of SCWorx worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

