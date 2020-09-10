SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $2.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaChange International traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 550,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 565,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

SEAC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 406,358 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 660,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 310,796 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 218,636 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

