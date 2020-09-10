Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,913. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Secureworks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.