Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 5.2%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 469,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,192,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

