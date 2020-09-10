SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.74

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 29235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.