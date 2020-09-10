SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stake Cut by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 669,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. SI-Bone makes up 1.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SI-Bone were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-Bone by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $170,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,631 shares of company stock worth $3,611,603. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 156,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

