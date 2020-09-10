Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.58 and last traded at $137.61. 2,706,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,327,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $7,720,850. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.