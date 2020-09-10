Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,013.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

