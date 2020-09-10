SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Holdings Decreased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602,248 shares during the period. SolarWinds makes up approximately 4.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 1.66% of SolarWinds worth $91,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 576,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. SolarWinds Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at $59,429,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

