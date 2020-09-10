Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Up 6.8%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 205,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 427,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.