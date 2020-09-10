SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSB. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,059,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,634,000 after buying an additional 6,523,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,740,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,236,000 after purchasing an additional 943,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,523 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,545,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,460,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after purchasing an additional 360,754 shares during the period.

SPSB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.37. 2,011,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,442. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

