Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $0.97

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $25,695.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00009450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,301.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.40 or 0.02197788 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001609 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00787847 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,017,385 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

