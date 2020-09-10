Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.11 Million

Analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $415.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $423.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $432.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. 4,001,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.32 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $462,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,083,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,904 shares of company stock worth $8,922,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.