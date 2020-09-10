Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading 5.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.66. 430,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 86,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

