Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.41. 2,485,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.88. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

