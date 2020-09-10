Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.20 Million

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report sales of $54.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.63 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $133.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $249.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.02 million to $270.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $373.92 million, with estimates ranging from $359.70 million to $395.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of INN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 830,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,914. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $639.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 436,491 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 481.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 94.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

